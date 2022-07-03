Akhilesh Yadav Dissolves All SP Organisational Units Week After Drubbing In Lok Sabha Bypolls

In a move which apparently comes against the backdrop of the Lok Sabha by-poll debacle, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday dissolved the national, state and district executive bodies of all its organisations, including the youth and the women's wing, with immediate effect. However, the party's Uttar Pradesh president Naresh Uttam will continue to remain in his position, the party said.

Though the SP, has not given any official reason behind the move, it is speculated as an attempt to revamp the SP after the Lok Sabha by-poll debacle in the party's bastions Rampur and Azamgarh recently. Meanwhile, party sources said that Akhilesh will soon reconstitute the various party organisations and induct new blood.



"The national president of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav, except for the state president of the party, with immediate effect dissolved party's national, state and district executive bodies. National presidents, state presidents, district presidents of all the party's organisations, including youth and women's wings, have also been dissolved," the party said on its Twitter handle.

समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश यादव जी ने तत्काल प्रभाव से सपा उ.प्र. के अध्यक्ष को छोड़कर पार्टी के सभी युवा संगठनों, महिला सभा एवं अन्य सभी प्रकोष्ठों के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष,जिला अध्यक्ष सहित राष्ट्रीय,राज्य, जिला कार्यकारिणी को भंग कर दिया है। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) July 3, 2022

"The party is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the focus is to strengthen the organisation to take on the BJP with full force," a senior party leader said.

In the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh by-elections, the ruling BJP won both Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituencies. Both seats were considered Samajwadi Party bastions.

BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Mohammad Asim Raja in the Rampur seat while BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua won in the Azamgarh constituency.

The bypolls were necessitated by the resignations of Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats, respectively. Both leaders quit as Lok Sabha MPs following their election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the elections held earlier this year.

(With Agencies Inputs)