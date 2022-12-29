Akhilesh Yadav Denies Receiving Invitation For Bharat Jodo Yatra, Says 'BJP And Congress Both Are Same'

FORMER Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are the same. He also said that our party (SP) has a different ideology.

On being asked about the Congress' invitation for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the SP chief said that he had not received any invitation.

"We have not received any invitation (for Bharat Jodo Yatra). The ideology of our party is different. BJP and Congress both are same," Yadav said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also lashed out at the Saffron Brigade for snatching rights from OBCs and Dalits.

"It is an attempt to snatch the rights of weaker sections. They are doing it to OBC and Dalits will next in line. The BJP wants to keep these sections fop society enslaved and will make sure that the next generations are remain trapped in slavery," he said, as quoted by IANS.

He also said that a revolution is also needed in this regard and said that this party would contest the issue in the Supreme Court if needed.