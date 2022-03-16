Lucknow/ Banda | Jagran News Desk: Samajwadi Party (SP) supporters were left heartbroken after the party failed to win the recently concluded assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. One such supporter was Awadesh Kushwaha, who also lost his bike following SP's loss at the Uttar Pradesh polls.

A resident of Banda, Awadesh had placed a bet with his neighbour Bilata Saini on February 6 that the SP-RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal) alliance will form the government in Uttar Pradesh.

Awadesh had promised to give his bike to Saini if the SP-RLD alliance fails. On the other hand, Saini said he would hand over his three-wheeler to Avadhesh if Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) loses the polls.

The duo, according to news agency IANS, also signed a Rs 100 stamp paper, which included the details of the bet. The stamp paper also included the signatures of six people.

On March 10, after the BJP won the elections, Awadesh handed over his bike to Saini. The incident later went viral on social media after a local resident of Banda uploaded an image of the stamp paper with a small caption on how Avadhesh lost his bet and also his only source of livelihood.

The news later reached SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who asked his party leaders to bring Awadesh to Lucknow at the party office. Akhilesh also met Awadesh and handed him a cheque for Rs 1 lakh, asking him not to indulge in betting in the future.

"Had I won the bet, I would have gotten his (BJP supporter's) tempo, but I lost it... My family has been supportive," Awadesh - who used to sell electronic items like phone chargers, charging cables, and solar torches on his bike - told news agency ANI.

"After the results, I handed over my bike... Akhilesh Yadav called me, can't forget the respect with which he treated me; also gave me a chain (ornament) and told me not to indulge in bets," Awadesh added.

Meanwhile, the SP-RLD alliance won just 119 seats in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. On the other hand, the BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member legislative assembly.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma