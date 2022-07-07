Akasa Air, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-Backed Airline, Gets DGCA Approval To Start Commercial Flights

Akasa Air, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's ultra-low-cost airline on Thursday got an airline licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, DGCA. Now, the low-budget carrier can start its operation announced DGCA.

Akasa Air also took to its Twitter platform and announced its receipt of the license and wrote, "We are pleased to announce the receipt of our Air Operator Certificate (AOC). This is a significant milestone, enabling us to open our flights for sale and leading to the start of commercial operations."

Now as per reports, the airline backed by stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is likely to start services by the end of this month.

"We are thankful to the Civil Aviation Ministry and the DGCA for their constructive guidance, active support and the highest levels of efficiency throughout the AOC process. We now look forward to opening our flights for sale, leading to the start of commercial operations by late July," Vinay Dube, Founder-Chief Executive Officer of Akasa Air, said.

Earlier on Monday, the airline had unveiled the first look of its crew uniform, adding that it focuses on providing the best possible stretch to ensure their comfort over their busy flight schedule.

#AkasaCrewLook | Comfortable, Eco-Friendly & Fun.

Meanwhile, Akasa Air also took delivery of its first Boeing 737 max aircraft in India on June 21 and planned to conduct proving flights, following which it will get the Air Operator Permit for launching commercial operations. Also, last November, Akasa Air announced ordering 72 '737 Max' aircraft from Boeing. The order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family -- 737-8 and 737-8-200.