Akasa Air Plane Suffers Bird Hit Mid-flight, But Lands Safely In Delhi

This was the second time an Akasa Air plane met with an accident in October.(Image Credit: Reuters)

A Delhi-bound Akasa Air plane suffered damages on Thursday following a bird hit at 1900 feet during the climb. The Boeing 737 Max flight however landed safely in the national capital and has been grounded for a detailed inspection.

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday said, “Today, Akasa B-737-8(Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) experienced a bird strike during the climb out passing 1900ft. Post landing at Delhi, Radome damage was observed. Aircraft declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) at Delhi.” However, the number of passengers who were present during the time of accident was not mentioned by the airline.

After this incident, the flight was cancelled by the airline spokesperson citing technical reasons. In a statement, he said, "The flight has been cancelled due to technical reasons. The aircraft is grounded and being inspected. The passengers have been given the option either to avail the full refund or make arrangements in a hotel on their own and the airline will disburse that amount.”

In a statement, Akasa Airlines mentioned, "Our customer service team is assisting passengers and arrangements

This is not the first time when Akasa airplanes has met with such an accident. Earlier, on October 15, a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air plane from Mumbai returned to the city airport due to a burning smell in the cabin, later it was found that the smell was due to bird strike.