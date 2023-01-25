'Hypocrisy': AK Antony's Son Anil Resigns From Congress Day After Criticising BBC Documentary On PM Modi

A DAY after he criticized a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress veteran AK Antony's son Anil K Antonysun has quit the party alleging "intolerant calls to retract a tweet". Sharing his resignation letter, Anil Antony announced his decision to quit on Twitter.

"I have resigned from my roles in Congress. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on," he wrote.

I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech.I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below. pic.twitter.com/0i8QpNIoXW — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 25, 2023

Earleir on Tuesday, Anil who resigned from the party took a different perspective on a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying Indians are 'setting a dangerous precedence' by supporting it.

Taking to Twitter, Anil who handles the digital communications for Congress and its Kerala state unit, criticising the BBC, said it is a UK-state-sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices.

"Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in India placing views of BBC, a UK-state sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over Indian institutions, is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty," he tweeted.

Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in 🇮🇳 placing views of BBC, a 🇬🇧 state sponsored channel with a long history of 🇮🇳 prejudices,and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over 🇮🇳 institutions is setting a dangerous precedence,will undermine our sovereignty. — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 24, 2023

Speaking to ANI, Antony said that no matter what, political leaders should not let internal differences be exploited by foreign entities and external agencies to create divisions in this country. Adding that he said the Gujarat riots, is one of the darkest chapters that has happened in this country's history.

#WATCH | No matter whatever internal differences we may have, we should not let that be exploited by external agencies to create division in this country: Anil K Antony, Digital communications, Kerala Congress over BBC documentary on PM Modi pic.twitter.com/AYYtKrgAkK — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

"Whatever I had said, as far as the big picture is concerned there is nothing that is different from anything the Congress party is saying. I am a Congressman, my father is still in the party for the last 6 decades and there is no difference in anything the Congress party has said. The Gujarat riots happened almost 20 years back and it happened when I was a child, so don't even know what happened but I can confidentially say that it is one of the darkest chapters that has happened in this country's history," he said.

On Tuesday, party leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre over the BBC documentary and said that banning the Press cannot "suppress" the truth from coming out.

"The truth always comes out. No amount of banning the Press and using institutions like ED and CBI against people can suppress the truth from coming out," Gandhi said during the press briefing.

Since the BBC documentary is released, it has sparked controversy not only nationally and internationally. Following this, the Centre has ordered the blocking of multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts of the two-part BBC documentary on the 2022 Gujarat riots, describing it as a 'propaganda piece' designed to push a discredited narrative. The MEA termed it a "propaganda piece" that lacked objectivity and reflected a "colonial mindset".

"We think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity, and frankly continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly media briefing on January 19.