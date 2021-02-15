Girdhari was shot dead in an encounter early this morning after he tried to escape police custody in Lucknow's posch Vibhuti Khand area.

Vishwakarma alias Girdhari Sharmaa was shot dead in an encounter early this morning after he tried to escape police custody in Lucknow's posh Vibhuti Khand area.

According to Lucknow Police, Girdhari was taken to a location to retrieve the weapon used in the killing of Ajit Singh. The accused hit a policeman, snatched his gun and was trying to run away.

"Police chased him. He fired bullets, injuring one. He was asked to surrender but he fired again, got injured in retaliatory firing and died in hospital," said Lucknow Joint Police Commissioner.

Ajit Singh, the 39-year-old notorious criminal from Mau who had 17 cases registered against him, was killed in a shootout between rival factions in the posh Gomti Nagar area last month. He was a henchman of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

Six shooters were involved in the killing of the history sheeter, according to the police. Sandip Singh alias Baba - one of the six shooters - revealed during police interrogation that Singh was killed at the behest of two gangsters Dhruv Kumar Singh alias Kuntoo Singh and Akhand Singh who are now lodged in Azamgarh jail.

Girdhari was the first shooter to be arrested in connection with the case. Other than Girdhari and Sandip, the four other shooters included Ravi Yadav, Shivendra Singh alias Ankur, Bunty alias Viru alias Mustafa and Rajesh Tomar alias Jai.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta