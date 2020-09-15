New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Tuesday walked out of a virtual meeting of the national security advisors of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries after Pakistan presented a fictitious map of the country during the event. India's NSA Ajit Doval left the meeting mid-way after Islamabad sat before a map showing Indian territories as part of Pakistan.

In a strong-worded reaction, the Ministry of External Affairs said the Pakistani NSA had “deliberately projected a fictitious map” in “blatant disregard to host Russia's advisory”.

"At the meeting of National Security Advisers of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization today, hosted by the Chair of the SCO (Russia), the Pakistani NSA deliberately projected a fictitious map that Pakistan has recently been propagating,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

"This was in blatant disregard to the advisory by the host against it and in violation of the norms of the meeting. After consultation with the host, the Indian side left the meeting in protest at that juncture," the statement added.

Nikolai Patrushev, the Secretary of the National Security Council of Russia, conveyed that he was personally very grateful to Indian NSA Ajit Doval for attending the meet, the sources said.

They said Russia does not support what Pakistan has done and hopes that Pakistan''s "provocative" act will not affect India''s participation in SCO and not cast any shadow on Patrushev''s warm personal relationship with the Indian NSA for whom he said he has the "highest regard".

Both India and Pakistan are members of the SCO, an influential regional grouping. The SCO, seen as a counterweight to NATO, has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations which accounts for almost 44 per cent of the world population stretching from the Arctic Ocean to the Indian Ocean and from the Pacific Ocean to the Baltic Sea

