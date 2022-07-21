Airlines Can't Charge Additional Fee For Boarding Passes On Airport: Aviation Ministry

Aviation Ministry on Thursday announced that airlines can't charge any additional fee for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters in airports. The announcement came after MoCA took cognizance of the fact that airlines are charging an additional amount for issuing boarding passes to the passengers.

"It has come to the notice of MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) that airlines are charging an additional amount for issuing boarding passes from the passengers," the ministry said on Twitter.

This additional amount is not in accordance with the instructions as per the provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937, it said.

The airline further said, "In view of the above, the Airlines are advised not to charge any additional amount for issuing boarding passes at the airport check-in counters, as the same cannot be considered within the 'tariff' as provided under Rule 135 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937. This has the approval of Competent Authority."

Currently, many airlines in India including the nation's biggest small-budget carrier IndiGo charge passengers a certain fee for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters. This practice was implemented by the airlines with the onset of pandemics when the government had made it mandatory for passengers to do web check-in.

In May, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia responded to a tweet and said he is examining the matter of airlines charging passengers a fee for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters inside the terminals.