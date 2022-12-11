'Air Travel Was Luxury': PM Modi Inaugurates Manohar Airport In Goa; Takes Jibe At Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mopa International Airport in Goa on Sunday. Its foundation stone was laid in 2016, and this will be the second airport in Goa, the first one being located in Dabolim.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2022

Speaking at the occasion, PM Modi said , "The state-of-the-art airport in Mopa will significantly improve connectivity as well as boost tourism in Goa. Manohar International Airport is proof of the changed government thinking and approach towards infrastructure in the country today. We took the initiative to take air travel to the smallest cities in the country," as quoted by news agency ANI.

Taking a jab at the Congress, the PM said that the previous government never thought about the middle class and never invested in the development of airports. He also added that travelling on an airplane was a luxury under the previous government.

The newly constructed airport will be functional soon, as Indigo and GoFirst have already announced plans to launch 168 and 42 flights, respectively, at the airport in the coming months.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the union minister, said that wherever there will be a "double engine" government, development will happen.

"For the first time in the country, two airports have been established in a city. Under the previous government, not even a single airport was constructed in a year. Wherever there will be double engine government, development will happen," Scindia said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Pramod Sawant, the chief minister of Goa, announced that the airport will be named after the former chief minister of the state and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manohar Parrikar.

The international airport was built on the theme of sustainable development and has cost around Rs 2,870 crore.

"The development of a Greenfield airport at Mopa, Goa is a prestigious project being developed by the State Government of Goa under public-private-partnership (PPP) mode at a revised sanctioned project cost of Rs 2,870 crore," an official statement from the government said.