New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The air quality in the national capital on Wednesday again deteriorated into 'moderate' from the 'satisfactory' category. As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India, the overall AQI in Delhi presently stands at 193. The SAFAR data further showed that the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the air stood at 88 and 148 respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the neighbouring cities of NCR like Noida (sector 125) and Gurugram (sector 51) stood at 122 and 207 respectively.

"Today's AQI indicates ‘moderate’ air quality. Prevailing relatively cloud-free conditions with the maximum temperature gradually increasing and moderate wind speed, air quality is likely to change gradually to ‘poor’ for the next three days (Jan 12, 13, and 14). From Jan 15 onwards, air quality is expected to improve due to high wind speed causing strong ventilation of near-surface pollutants," said a statement from SAFAR.

Meanwhile, as per the prediction of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the national capital could once again touch 6 degrees Celsius by the end of this week, and Delhites will once again witness chilly mornings and nights. According to RK Jenamani, a scientist at IMD, since the Western Himalayan region received significant snowfall, the northern plains will once again see colder nights.

“Cold wave conditions are unlikely this week, but the minimum will start to drop slowly and could drop to 5-6 degrees by the end of the week. The maximum temperature on the other hand will return to 20-21 degrees,” Jenamani said. He also said that people will witness greater fog density due to an increase in moisture levels. The minimum temperature in the national capital on Wednesday was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen