New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A thick layer of smog shrouded Delhi-NCR on Friday morning as the overall air quality in the national capital continue to remain in the 'very poor' category. According to the data by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) under the Ministry of Earth Science, the air quality is in the 'very poor' category in Delhi with an air quality index (AQI) of 390.

Meanwhile, the AQI in various parts of the national capital crossed the 400-mark. In Delhi's Ashok Vihar, the AQI today was recorded at 473, while in east Delhi's Anand Vihar, the AQI stood at 489. The AQI in Delhi's ITO area stood at 467, while it was maximum in Wazirpur where the AQI was recorded at 492. In Vivek Vihar, the AQI was recorded at 484. Lodhi road reported an AQI of 387, IIT Delhi reported an AQI of 378 and Delhi University (North Campus) area reported an AQI of 400. Yesterday, the air quality plunged into the 'severe category' by reporting an AQI of 404 in Delhi.

Smoke and low visibility near Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple, Akshardham Temple as Delhi continues to witness 'very poor' air quality



Overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 360, according to System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research pic.twitter.com/DQ178J6wwP — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2021

Delhi air quality 'very poor'; Current Air Quality Index (AQI) at 360, as per SAFAR pic.twitter.com/7BI36WKKBr — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2021

SAFAR in its daily bulletin stated, "The AQI today is in the middle range of 'very poor' category. Winds at transport level (925 mb) have reduced today but has no change in wind direction. So, the air quality remained in the same category of 'very poor'. It is likely to be in the 'upper end of very poor' to 'severe' category for the next two days. The effective fire count reduced to 3914 today. Today's share of crop residue burning is about 26 per cent in PM2.5."

In the adjoining state of Uttar Pradesh, the level of air pollution is also increasing continuously. The Air Quality in Agra remained in the severe category today morning while it was recorded at 392 in Manoharpur, which is in the very poor category. The level of air pollution in Yamunapuram of Bulandshahr was recorded at 480. Similarly, the level of air pollution in Haryana also remain in the very poor category. The air quality index reached 274 in Patti Meher in Ambala. Apart from this, the level of AQI in Karnal has reached 287.'

According to the government agencies, an AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 are marked as severe/hazardous.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan