Air Pollution: Noida, Greater Noida Schools To Hold Online Classes Till Nov 8

Due to the "severe" air quality in the National Capital Region, all schools in Noida and Greater Noida were asked to hold online courses for classes up to and including eighth grade until November 8.

The schools have also been directed to hold classes for students in classes 9 to 12 online as much as possible. The order was issued by Gautam Buddh Nagar's District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), Dharmveer Singh.

Outdoor activities like sports will also remain completely banned in all the schools.

"All schools have been asked to move to online medium for teaching students up to Class 8. They have been asked to switch to the online mode for students of Class 9 to 12 also to the extent possible," Singh said.

"However, no outdoor activities like sports in schools are allowed till November 8".

Earlier, the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed bad air as Noida, which is part of the national capital region, slipped to an AQI of 393, in the 'very poor' category, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 318 and continued to remain in the 'very poor category, as per data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India.