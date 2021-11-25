New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that the AAP government in the city will provide Rs 5,000 financial aid to each construction worker in Delhi. He also said that the Delhi government will also provide compensation to workers for their loss according to their minimum wages.

"I have given an order today to deposit Rs 5,000 each in bank accounts of construction workers in view of a ban on construction activities due to air pollution. We will also provide compensation to workers for their loss according to their minimum wages", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as quoted by ANI, said.

The announcement came on the day when the Delhi government, on the orders of the Supreme Court, reimposed the ban on demolition and construction activities in the national capital due to the rising air pollution levels. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said instructions have been issued to the Labour Department to prepare a plan for providing financial assistance to workers affected by the ban.

"We have decided to ban construction and demolition activities again from Thursday. The reimposition of the ban will cause inconvenience to workers. So, we will provide them financial assistance. We have directed the Labour Department to prepare a plan in this regard," Rai said.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday reimposed the ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR until further orders. Non-polluting construction activities such as plumbing work, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry are allowed.

The apex court had also asked authorities to use funds collected as labour cess for the welfare of construction workers to provide them subsistence for the duration of the ban. The ban on construction and demolition activities was lifted on Monday in view of an improvement in the air quality and inconvenience caused to workers.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government decided to resume physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions and reopen government offices from November 29. The ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, will continue till December 3. However, "CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter Delhi from November 27," Rai said.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan