Delhi AQI Turns Severe With Rise in Smog, People Complain Of Itchy Eyes; 24 Industrial Units Shut

POST-Diwali, the air quality in Delhi-NCR has been deteriorating further as the Air Quality Index (AQI) is being reflected in “severe” and “very poor” categories at most staions. The AQI at Anand Vihar station reached 456, while Ashok Vihar saw the index at 422. In Noida, the AQI is at 392 in the “very poor” category on Saturday.

"Stepping out of home is a necessity. Breathing gets difficult sometimes, you can feel the change in the air even in eyes," a cart puller, Sukhdev, as quoted by news agency ANI said.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor”, and 401- 500 “severe”.

Since the evening of October 23, pollution levels deepened due to individuals setting off firecrackers, an increase in agricultural fires, a reduction in temperature and wind speed, and other factors. Since then, there hasn't been any relief and the air quality has largely remained in the "very poor" or "poor" range.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality on Friday had been "very poor" for the fifth day in a row. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 357 at 4: pm down from 365 on Thursday at the same time.

As the pollution level is deteriorating, the Centre panel has issued a closure order to 24 industrial units in the NCR for violating the air pollution-related statutes and guidelines since invoking the first stage of its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The measures were enforced in the National Capital Region (NCR) on October 5 by The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on October 6. Since then, a total of 472 incognito inspections have been carried out by the commission in industrial areas and construction projects across NCR and 52 grossly violating units and projects have been issued closure orders, CAQM said in a statement on Friday.

"Closure orders have been issued to 24 grossly violating industrial units. Of these, 05 industrial units were still found using coal and other unapproved polluting fuels," the CAQM, as quoted by PTI said.

