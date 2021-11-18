New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhiites continue to witness itchy throat and watery eyes as the air quality in the national capital continue to remain in the very poor category for the fifth consecutive day today. According to the data by the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), the AQI in the national capital stood at 362 on Thursday morning. However, the overall Air Quality Index reduced from 379 on Wednesday to 362 today.

The adjoining areas of the national capital region (NCR) also recorded very poor air quality on Thursday morning. While the AQI in Faridabad was recorded at 350, the AQI in Ghaziabad stood at 368. The twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 369 and 358 respectively, while Gurugram in Haryana recorded an AQI 354 today.

V K Soni of the IMD on Tuesday told the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) that a lower ventilation index – due to low temperatures and calm wind conditions – is predicted between Wednesday and Sunday, which is unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants. The air quality is likely to improve Sunday onwards due to “relatively strong winds”, he said.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR has said the intrusion of stubble burning-related pollutants into Delhi is not likely on Wednesday and Thursday as the transport level wind direction is easterly.

Meanwhile, announcing emergency measures to reduce pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that there will be 100 per cent work from home for the government departments till November 21. Construction and demolition work has also been banned till November 21 in Delhi, while schools and other educational institutes will remain closed in the national capital until further orders, Rai informed.

Addressing the media after a high-level meeting for strict implementation of the suggestions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Rai said, "We have given instructions for a ban on the entry of all vehicles in Delhi, except those involved in essential services. The police department and the transport department will ensure this together."

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan