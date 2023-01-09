Air Pollution: Delhi Govt Imposes Ban On BS-III And BS-1V Vehicles Till Jan 12 As AQI Dips To Severe Category

THE DELHI government on Monday imposed a temporary ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital from Tuesday as the air quality index continues to worsen.

"The ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will kick in from Tuesday since the air quality has deteriorated in the severe category. We are monitoring the situation along with the Environment department. For now, the ban is likely to be in place till Friday. If the air quality improves, the ban could be lifted before Friday," a senior Transport department official was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

On Monday, the air quality of Delhi worsened to the severe category, owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions -- clam winds and low temperatures -- prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to direct all NCR states to implement anti-pollution curbs with greater vigour.

The average 24-hour AQI of the national capital on Monday at 4 pm stood at 434, worsening from 371 on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) had a meeting to review the situation.

"While assessing the overall air quality parameters, the Sub-Committee noted that the air quality has suddenly and unexpectedly deteriorated owing to dense foggy conditions without much sunlight and very low temperatures, coupled with calm winds and stable atmospheric conditions over the last few hours. Further, there is an increasing trend in the overall AQI of Delhi in the coming days as per the Air Quality forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD)/Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology," said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in a statement.

"Therefore, it is considered necessary to re-impose Stage-III of GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR in an effort to steer clear of further deterioration of air quality in the region," it added.