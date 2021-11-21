New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Even as the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR) predicted an improvement from today, the overall air quality in the national capital remains in the very poor category for the eighth consecutive day. According to the data by the SAFAR on Sunday morning, Delhi's overall AQI was recorded at 347. However, the AQI slightly improved from Saturday's 355. The AQI Friday was recorded at 370, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

It is expected that the air quality will improve later in the day owing to the relatively strong winds. According to the Ministry of Earth Science's air quality monitor, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked at 347, with the concentrations of the particulate matter (PM) with a diameter of 10 and 2.5 microns standing at 301 (‘poor’ category) and 181 (‘very poor’ category) respectively.

Here's a list of the most polluted zones in Delhi today:

Anand Vihar--AQI 424 (severe)

Ashok Vihar- AQI 395

Aya Nagar- AQI 346

CRRI Mathura Road- AQI 391

Chandni Chowk- AQI 361

Dwarka Sector 8- AQI 400 (Severe)

IGI airport- AQI 361

ITO- AQI 390

Jhangirpuri- AQI 430 (severe)

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium- AQI 381

Lodhi road- AQI 315

Major Dhayan Chand National Stadium- AQI 389

Najafgharh- AQI 364

Nehru Nagar- AQI 364

Narela- AQI 382 (severe)

Okhla Phase 2- AQI 393

Patparganj- AQI 397

Punjabi Bagh- AQI 394

RK Puram- AQI 404

Rohini- AQI 406 (severe)

Shadipur- AQI 397

Siri Fort- AQI 368

Siri Aurobindo Marg- AQI 355

Vivek Vihar- AQI 413 (severe)

According to the data by the CPCB, Delhi's neighbouring cities such as Faridabad (332), Ghaziabad (346), Greater Noida (340), Gurugram (375) and Noida (422) also recorded their air quality in the 'very poor' categorY. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Earlier on Wednesday, announcing emergency measures to reduce pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that there will be 100 per cent work from home for the government departments till November 21. Construction and demolition work has also been banned till November 21 in Delhi, while schools and other educational institutes will remain closed in the national capital until further orders, Rai had informed.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan