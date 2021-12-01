New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The air quality in Delhi continues to remain in the 'very poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 316 on Wednesday, December 1. However, AQI in the national capital is likely to marginally improve in the coming days according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Nevertheless, the quality of the air will remain unchanged in the 'very poor' category, the forecasting agency pointed out.

A day earlier, on Tuesday, the AQI level in Delhi stood at 328. On Sunday it was at 389. At the same time, the AQI in Noida was at 346 and in Gurugram, it stood at 334.

As per the latest updates by SAFAR, winds are likely to slow down in Delhi from December 1-2. This will reduce the ventilation process in the city leading to further deterioration of the air quality. However, wind speed is expected to gain momentum again from December 3. The forecasting agency has said this could help in reducing the toxic elements from the air and also improve the condition of smog.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has issued an official order extending the ban on the entry of trucks (those engaged in essential services), till December 7. However, CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter the national capital during this period. Nevertheless, the ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi will continue till further order.

Also, schools in the national capital resumed on Monday, November 29, in accordance with the government order. Educational institutes like schools and colleges are allowed to conduct classes in offline mode while following the laid COVID-19 protocols.

For the unversed, AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha