New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Defence Ministry on Tuesday announced that the Government of India has decided to appoint Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, the present Vice Chief of Air Staff as the next Chief of Air Staff. Marshal VR Chaudhari will be succeeding Marshal RKS Bhadauria, the current Chief of Air Staff. He will retire from service on September 30, 2021.

"Government of India has decided to appoint Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, presently Vice Chief of Air Staff as the next Chief of Air Staff. Current Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria retires from Service on 30th Sep 2021," ANI quoted Defence Ministry as saying.

Air Marshal Chaudhari was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 29, 1982 and has held various command, staff, and instructional appointments at various levels, the government said in a statement.

