'Air India's Response To Urinating Incident Unprofessional': DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice

THE DIRECTORATE General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday issued show cause notices to the top officials, pilot, and crew of the pilot for the November 26 urination incident on the New York-Delhi flight of Air India.

"DGCA issues show cause notices to Accountable Manager, Director of in-flight Services, Air India and pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action shouldn't be taken against them for dereliction of their duties," as quoted by news agency ANI.

"The conduct of the concerned airline appears to be unprofessional and has led to a systemic failure. Prima facie it lacks appreciation of regulatory obligations as described in applicable Aircraft Rules 1937, Civil Aviation Requirements on 'Handling of Unruly Passengers', Cabin Safety Circular, Air India Operations Manual, Air India Safety and Emergency Procedure Manual and Air India Quick Reference Handbook and is devoid of empathy," the DGCA said in a statement.

According to the ANI sources, the Ministry of Civil Aviation directed the airline to conduct an internal probe into the matter and submit a report.

"For fact-finding, DGCA sought the details of the incident from Air India and on the basis of the reply of the airline, prima facie it emerges that provisions related to the handling of an unruly passenger on board have not been complied with," the DGCA said.

Meanwhile, the drunk man who urinated on a co-passenger in the business class has been identified as Shekhar Mishra, who is a businessman from Mumbai.