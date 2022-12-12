Maharaja's Revival Path: Steps Taken By Tata To Change Air India

AIR India is carving out an ambitious renaissance under the Tata Group conglomerate, which regained control earlier this year after the airline was nationalised nearly seven decades ago.

The airline is close to placing landmark orders for as many as 500 jetliners potentially worth over $100 billion at list prices from both Airbus and Boeing, Reuters reported over the weekend, citing industry sources.

The report came days after Tata announced the merger of Air India with Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines, to cement itself as the country's largest international carrier and second largest in the domestic market after IndiGo.

The merged Air India entity will have 218 planes and fly to 52 domestic and 38 international destinations.

Let's take a look at the massive changes that Air India witnessed after Tata regained control.

Tata took over Air India in January 2022. Three months after regaining the ownership, i.e, in April 2022, Air India proposed to buy the entire equity share capital of low cost carrier AirAsia India, which Tata has a majority stake in and operates with Malaysia's AirAsia X Bhd.

In May, Tata announced appointment of Campbell Wilson, the head of Singapore Airlines' budget carrier Scoot, as Air India's CEO, weeks after appointing N.Chandrasekaran as chairman.

Singapore Airlines said it was in talks with Tata about a potential merger of Vistara, their joint venture airline, with Air India in October 2022.

In November 2022, AirAsia sold its stake in AirAsia India to Air India. During the same, Tata said it is merging Air India with Vistara, its joint venture with Singapore Airlines, with Tata holding 74.9% of the combined entity and the latter owning the rest.

(With inputs from Reuters)