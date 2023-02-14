Air India To Purchase Over 200 Boeing Aircraft, US President Biden Hails 'Historic Agreement'

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden on Tuesday hailed the massive aviation deal for Air India to purchase 290 Boeing air planes with a list price of USD 34 billion. He termed the deal 'historic' and said This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree.

Air India's order to Boeing includes 40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777-9s widebody aircraft, as well as 210 Airbus A320/321 Neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft. Also, the agreement between Boeing & Air India includes options for 50 additional 737 MAXs and 20 787-9s aircraft, making the total number of aircraft in deal to 290.

"The A350 aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce engines and the B777/787s by engines from GE Aerospace. All single-aisle aircraft will be powered by engines from CFM International," said Air India

Meanwhile, it's Boeing's third-largest sale of all time, in dollar value, and its second of all time in quantity.

President Biden further hailed Indo-US relations and said, "This announcement also reflects the strength of the U.S.-India economic partnership. Together with Prime Minister Modi, I look forward to deepening our partnership even further as we continue to confront shared global challenges—creating a more secure and prosperous future for all of our citizens.”

Earlier today, in another historic deal with Tata Group for its air carrier org Air India ordered 250 Airbus passenger jets.

The announcement of the aircraft purchase deal, the first for Air India in more than 17 years, was made at an online event that was attended by Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Piyush Goyal, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata, Air India CEO Wilson Campbell and Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury.

“India is going to be the world’s third-largest market in the aviation sector," Modi said. Over the next 15 years, it's estimated that India will need more than 2,000 aircraft and “today’s historic announcement will help in meeting this growing demand," he said.

The airline's last order was for 111 planes -- 68 from Boeing and 43 from Airbus -- and that deal was worth USD 10.8 billion. The order was placed in 2005.

On January 27, when the Tata Group completed the first year of taking over Air India, the airline said it was "finalising a historic order of new aircraft to power future growth.