New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 17 people died and 123 others injured after an Air India Express plane with 191 passengers on board skidded off the runway at Calicut International Airport, also known as Karipur Airport, in Kerala's Kozhikode. The incident took place around 7:45 pm on Friday when the Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) was attempting to land amid heavy rainfall.

The plane broke in two after it overshot the tabletop runway and plunged around 30 feet down. Fire brigade and rescue teams rushed the spot to help extract passengers from the debris. Many people sustained injuries during the accident and rushed to nearby hospitals as ambulances were seen rushing the spot.

92 passengers admitted at Various Hospitals of Kozhikode: Mythra Hospital- 5; BMH-19; Crescent- 7; Medical College-17; IMCH- 4; IKRA- 4; Star Care Hospital- 1; MIMS-32.

Search and rescue operation over: As per latest info from state authorities, search and rescue operation is over and all injured have been shifted to various hospitals like MIMS, Aster etc and in Mallapuram. Air India Dubai helpline +97142079444. CGI Dubai expresses it's deep condolences for deceased passengers.

Enquiry will be conducted, says Aviation minister: "Formal enquiry will be conducted by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau: Aviation Minister on Kozhikode AI Express accident

IATA says saddened by AI Express plane crash: "Deeply saddened to hear about the accident of Air India Express flight IX1344 upon landing at Kozhikode airport. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this accident," the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement.

Death toll rises to 16: Two more people have died as death toll reaches 16, reports news agency PTI.

Rain the culprit: "AI Exp flight overshot Kozhikode runway in rainy conditions, went down 35 ft into slope, split into 2," says Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

190 passengers evacuated: "Calicut Airport incident update : 190 out of 191 pax have been evacuated and sent to various hospitals," says CISF, the first responder in the incident being deployed at the Calicut Airport.

Death toll rises to 14: Malappuram SP has confirmed that 14 people have died while 123 injured of which 15 are serious in Kozhikode plane crash incident at Karipur Airport, reported news agency ANI.

Tragic day for Kerala, says Shashi Tharoor: "Tragic day for Kerala. First the deaths in Munnar & now this: I hear both pilots have died. Hope rescue efforts will succeed in saving all the passengers."

PM Modi pained by the plane crash accident: Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Ji regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected.

Watch video: Karipur airport has a tabletop runway. After skidding off, the plane plunged around 30 feet down. Take a look at the runway of the Calicut International Airport

Air India Express releases statement: Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Kozhikode overshot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hrs tonight. No fire reported at time of landing. As per initial reports, rescue ops on & passengers being taken to hospital for medical care. Help centres are being set up at Sharjah & Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Kozhikode Collector releases emergency contact numbers: Relatives of passengers onboard Air India Express Flight (IX 1344) that crashed at Karipur International Airport, can contact the following Helpline Number for enquiries - 0495 - 2376901.

PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM: PM Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on phone about Karipur plane crash. CM informed PM that a team of officials including Kozhikode & Malappuram District Collectors & IG Ashok Yadav have arrived at the airport & participating in the rescue operation, reports ANI.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Minister AC Moideen will lead the rescue efforts at the Kozhikode International Airport. Police and Fire Force personnel have been deployed at the crash site of the Air India Express AXB1344, B737 Dubai (DXB) to Calicut (CCJ).

Pilot among three dead: Kerala Minister KT Jaleel has said that at least three people have died in the plane crash. Dozens more sustained injuries and have been rushed to the nearby hospitals.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar: Deeply distressed to hear about the Air India Express tragedy at Kozhikode. Prayers are with the bereaved families and those injured. We are ascertaining further details.

Indian consulate in Dubai release helpline numbers: Air India Express Flight No IX 1344 from Dubai to Calicut skidded off the runway. We will keep you updated as and when we receive further updates. Our helplines - 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575: Consulate General of India, Dubai.

Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences: Shocked at the devastating news of the plane mishap in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who died in this accident. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The plane didn't catch fire after the crash: No fire reported at the time of landing. There are 174 passengers, 10 infants, 2 pilots & 5 cabin crew onboard the aircraft. As per initial reports, rescue operations are on & passengers are being taken to hospital: Rajeev Jain, Additional DG Media, Civil Aviation Ministry

Home Minister Amit Shah says directed NDRF to the site: Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. I have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations.

First visuals of Kerala plane crash site: Ambulances are seen rushing to the spot to ferry injured people to the hospital.

Kerala CM directs officials to take urgent action: Have instructed Police and Fire Force to take urgent action in the wake of the plane crash at the Kozhikode International airport (CCJ) in Karipur. Have also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

NDRF teams rushed to the spot: Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are being rushed to Karipur Airport where the Dubai-Kozhikode flight skidded off the runway, for search & rescue: NDRF Director General SN Pradhan

