The DGCA in its initial investigation has revealed that the flight was at full speed while making its landing at the airport.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The plane crash incident in Kerala's Kozhikode has claimed the lives of 18 people while over 120 have been seriously injured. The incident occured after an Air India Express, operating under the "Vande Bharat Mission", skidded off the runway while trying to land at the Kozhikode airport, falling into a valley 35 feet down.

Acting over the incident, the Centre has ordered a probe, saying that teams of Air India and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will investigate the incident. Amid this, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in its initial investigation has revealed that the flight was at full speed while making its landing at the airport.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the DGCA said, "the Dubai-Kozhikode aircraft was at full speed while landing at the Karipur Airport and overshot the runway".

The Dubai-Kozhikode aircraft skidded off the runway on Friday night, killing 18 people while critically injuring over 120. A probe has been ordered by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to investigate the case. Meanwhile, the authorities have also recovered the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the aircraft which will be brought to Delhi for further investigation.

Meanwhile, a report by news agency PTI has claimed that the DGCA had issued a show-cause notice to the director of the Kozhikode airport on July 11 last year after it found "various critical safety lapses".

"After the July 2 incident last year, the DGCA inspected the airport on July 4 and July 5 and found various critical safety lapses," PTI quoted a senior DGCA official as saying.

The show-cause notice, which PTI accessed, said "cracks are observed at runway 28 TDZ (touchdown zone) and along runway C/L (center/left) marking at runway 10 TDZ".

The notice also said "excessive rubber deposit" was observed in the area from runway C/L marking to three metres on both the sides of touchdown zone of runway 28.

"Water stagnation of about 1.5 metre length was observed on the area between runway edge and intermediate turn pad on runway 28," the notice read.

