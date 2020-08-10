The Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight (IX-344), which was carrying Indians from the Gulf countries under the Vande Bharat mission, was approved for landing at runway number 28 of the Karipur Airport.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight (IX-344), which was carrying Indians from the Gulf countries under the Vande Bharat mission, was approved for landing at runway number 28 of the Calicut International Airport, also known as Karipur Airport. The pilot even came close to the runway for landing but took the plane up in the last minute, a preliminary inquiry report submitted to the ministry of civil aviation has revealed.

The Air India Express plane had skidded off the tabletop runway at Karipur airport and went down some 35 feet in the gorge. The plane carrying 190 passengers, including pilots and crew, broke in two with severe damage to the cockpit area. Both the pilot along with 16 more passengers died, while dozens sustained injuries.

According to the report, the pilot had told the control room that he was unable to land at runway number 28 due to heavy rains. He was then asked to take the plane up to 10,000 feet altitude. The landing was attempted on runway number 28 around 16 minutes before the crash.

Pilot asked for permission to land on runway number 10

The control team had given the pilot Instrumental Landing System (ILS) permission to land on runway number 28. However, after the failed attempt, the pilot was asked to take the plane up at 10,000 feet. However, he asked for permission to land on runway number 10 after reaching an altitude of 7,000 feet. The ATC gave the pilot permission after informing him about the air, visibility and cumulonimbus cloud conditions.

The ATC asked the CFT posted at the PD point to go behind the aircraft after he didn't notice the plane on the runway until Taxiway C. The CFT guy didn't see the aircraft until the end of the runway and informed the ATC, which then called the fire services and blew the emergency siren. The CFT guy was then asked to look into the gorge, where he found the aircraft which broke in two.

