The Kerala government has decided to test all the people involved in the rescue operation for coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: One of the 18 passengers who died in the Air India plane crash at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday has tested positive for novel coronavirus, Kerala Minister KT Jaleel said on Saturday. Following the development, the Kerala government has decided to test all the people involved in the rescue operation for coronavirus.

"All those who were involved in rescue operations at Kozhikode Airport should go into self-quarantine. State Government to conduct #COVID19 tests of all," ANI quoted Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, as saying.

"All those who have participated in the rescue should inform the health department. Either contact the tollfree numbers--1056, 0471 2552056, or control rooms--0483 2733251, 2733252, 2733253, 0495 2376063, 2371471, 2373901. The health department is making a list of all those who participated in the rescue operations," she added.

The Express flight from Dubai was operating under central government’s Vande Bharat mission to bring home Indian nationals stranded there amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of such flights operating under this mission have brought back more than 9.3 lakh Indians stranded in countries across the world.

Friday's incident occurred when the Air India flight skidded off the runway while landing at Calicut International airport in Kerala's Kozhikode city in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below before breaking into two pieces.

Acting over the incident, the Centre has ordered a probe, saying that teams of Air India and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will investigate the incident. Amid this, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in its initial investigation has revealed that the flight was at full speed while making its landing at the airport.

Meanwhile, the authorities have also recovered the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the aircraft which will be brought to Delhi for further investigation.

The runway where the incident occurred was flagged unsafe for flight operations in an aviation safety report submitted to the Ministry of Civil Aviation in 2011, as per a report by The Hindu

The said runway had been flagged unsafe due to the inadequate safety area along and at the end of it to safeguard against planes skidding off.





Posted By: Lakshay Raja