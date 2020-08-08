The incident, which is considered as one of the worst accidents in the aviation history of India, when the aircraft tried to land at the runway amid heavy rains and overshot the tabletop runway in Kozhikode airport in Kerala.

Kozhikode | Jagran News Desk: At least 18 people were killed while over 120 were critically injured after an Air India Express flight with 191 onboard skidded off the runway at the Kozhikode airport and fell into a 35 feet gorge, breaking into two pieces.

The incident, which is considered as one of the worst accidents in the aviation history of India, when the aircraft tried to land at the runway amid heavy rains and overshot the tabletop runway in Kozhikode airport in Kerala.

The horrific incident led to the death of 18 people, including the pilot and the co-pilot, while 127 were critically injured. However, the identity of the victims was not immediately known. Meanwhile, some passengers have now come forward to narrate the horrendous details of the Kerala plane tragedy.

Riyas, one of the passengers, who was rescued, said the flight went around the airport twice before attempting to land. "I was in the back seat. There was a big noise and I don't know what happened after that," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Another passenger Fathima told PTI that the flight landed with a heavy force and moved forward. "Legs were broken...My hands and shirt were soaked in the blood of the injured persons," said another passenger while speaking to PTI.

Meanwhile, some of the locals who rushed to the spot to help the victims revealed that they were shocked after witnessing the incident. Calling the tragedy a "terrible thud", the locals said that children, some as young as four or five years, clanged on to the rescue personnel

"Small kids were trapped under the seats and it was such a distressing sight," PTI quoted a local as saying. "When we reached there some were deplaned. Many of them were seriously injured," said another local.

The Kerala plane crash tragedy claimed the lives of 18 people while over 120 were injured. It has brought back memories of the crash of Air India Express flight IX 812 on May 22, 2010, at Mangaluru International Airport. The flight from Dubai had overshot the runway and plunged down the cliff into a wooded valley, killing 158 people.

