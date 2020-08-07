The saddening incident happened when the Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) was attempting to land on the runway, but couldn’t after it overshot the tabletop runway and plunged around 30 feet down.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a tragic incident of a plane crash, at least 16 people have lost their lives while around 123 are injured after an Air India Express plane with 191 passengers on board skidded off the runway at Calicut International Airport.

The saddening incident happened when the Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) was attempting to land on the runway, but couldn’t after it overshot the tabletop runway and plunged around 30 feet down.

Several images from the site have flooded the social media, which shows the plane broken into two parts. Several injured people have been taken to the hospitals nearby, and around 190 people of the total 191 have been evacuated from the site.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash: 16 dead, 123 injured as Dubai-Kozhikode flight breaks in two while landing at Karipur airport

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued helpline numbers for the families trying to know about their knowns. Informing about the toll-free numbers, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava tweeted, “Air India Express Crash: MEA issues helpline numbers :

+1800 118 797

+91 11 23012113

+91 11 23014104

+91 11 23017905

Fax: +91 11 23018158

Email: covid19@mea.gov.in

Meanwhile, Indians in Dubai Twitter handle also released some helpline numbers. In a tweet, it said, "As per the latest information from state authorities, search & rescue operation is over & all injured have been shifted to various hospitals. Air India Dubai helpline is +97142079444. CGI Dubai expresses its deep condolences for deceased passengers".

Following the incident, an urgent meeting was called by the Civil Aviation Ministry, which is still underway, between DGCA Director-General and officials of the ministry, Airport Authority of India and Air India Express at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash: Kerala minister says plane skidded off because of heavy rain

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and assured him all help and assistance from the Centre. Tweeting about the same, the Prime Minister wrote, "Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected".

Posted By: