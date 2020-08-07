Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed that the plane overshot the runway in rainy conditions and went down 35 feet into a slope before breaking up into two pieces.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An Air India Express plane with 191 people on board skidded off the runway while landing at Kerala's Kozhikode due to heavy rain in the area, Forest Minister K Raju said on Friday.

Raju told NDTV that the incident took plane at 7:41 pm and since then all the passengers have been evacuated.

"It is very serious. Rescue operations are on, first aid is being given at the aerodrome," he said.

Shortly after in a tweet, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed that the plane overshot the runway in rainy conditions and went down 35 feet into a slope before breaking up into two pieces.

"Deeply anguished & distressed at the air accident in Kozhikode. The @FlyWithIX flight number AXB-1344 on its way from Dubai to Kozhikode with 191 persons on board, overshot the runway in rainy conditions & went down 35 ft. into a slope before breaking up into two pieces," Puri tweeted.

"We are in touch with local authorities. State police have reported 11 deaths. Relief teams from Air India & AAI are being immediately dispatched from Delhi & Mumbai. All efforts being made to help passengers. A formal enquiry will be conducted by AAIB," he added.

At least 17 people, including pilot and co-pilot, were killed and 123 other sustained injuries in the incident that occurred at the Calicut International Airport, also known as Karipur Airport, in Kerala's Kozhikode.

Fire brigade and rescue teams rushed the spot to help extract passengers from the debris. The injured were rushed to the nearby hospitals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi among several top leaders expressed condolences over the incident. President Ram Nath Kovind also offered his prayers and spoke to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to inquire about the incident.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja