New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The horrific plane crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode has shocked the whole country. At least 18 people lost their lives while several others were injured in the crash after the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway amid heavy rainfall. However, Captain Deepak Sathe, who was the pilot of the ill-fated flight, saved many lives with his skills and has been getting praises for his bravery and quick thinking.

With the whole nation lauding Captain Sathe for his courage, his family members have now revealed that the pilot had planned to pay a surprise visit to Nagpur on his octogenarian mother's birthday on Saturday.

“Today is the birthday of Captain Sathe’s mother. He had last met his parents in March and was constantly in touch with them over the phone since then. They had last spoken a day before yesterday,” his nephew Dr Yashodhan Sathe said while speaking to news agency PTI.

“Captain had told some of the relatives that if flights are available, he would pay a surprise visit to his mother on her birthday,” he said.

Captain Sathe, who was a decorated ex-officer of the Indian Air Force, was the pilot of the ill-fated Air India Express plane which skidded off the runway at the Kozhikode airport and fell into a 35 feet gorge, breaking into two pieces.

The former Indian Air Force officer, who lived in Mumbai with his wife, had earlier survived an air crash in the early 1990s when he was in the Indian Air Force, revealed his cousin Nilesh, adding that “he was hospitalised for six months for multiple skull injuries and nobody thought that he would fly again”.

Meanwhile, Captain Sathe’s mother Neela, who lives with her husband Vasant Sathe, a retired colonel, had her 84th birthday on Saturday but wasn’t able to celebrate it due to his son’s death.

“He used to tell me not to go out due to the pandemic. He would tell me that if something happens to me, he would feel bad. And suddenly this tragedy struck...what can we do before the will of the God,” she told the news agency.

“He was brilliant at table tennis, squash. He was also very good at horse riding. Our son had also received the rare ‘Sword of Honour’. However, he would not boast about his achievements,” she added.

Sathe was a former Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and had served at the force's flight testing establishment. He was from 58th course of National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune.

