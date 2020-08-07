According to a report by a Swedish firm Flightradar24 -- which tracks the real-time information of commercial flights -- the plane tried to land twice at the "tabletop" Calicut International Airport.

Kozhikode | Jagran News Desk: In what could be one of the worst incidents in the aviation history of India, at least 17 people were killed while several others were injured after an Air India Express flight, carrying 191 passengers and crew members, overshot the runway and fell into a valley and broke into two portions.

The mishap, which occured around 7.30 pm on Friday, happened after the plane -- which was reportedly operating under the Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate Indians stranded in the gulf countries -- skidded off the runway while trying to land at the Calicut International Airport. Hours after the mishap, a report has now claimed that the plane tried to land at least twice at the tabletop airport.

The horrific incident from Kerala comes on a day when the state is battling hard against incessant rainfall. Earlier in the day, 15 people were killed in Kerala, following a landslide in the Idukki district of the state.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have taken cognizance of the incident at the Calicut International Airport. PM Modi also held a conversation with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed shock over the accident and assured him all help and assistance from the Centre.

"Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected," PM Modi tweeted.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, tthere were 174 passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and four cabin crew on board the aircraft, adding that the flight -- IX 1344 -- continued running to the end of the runway amid heavy rain and "fell down in the valley and broke down in two pieces".

"Deeply anguished and distressed at the air accident in Kozhikode. Air India Express flight number AXB-1344 from Dubai to Kozhikode, overshot the runway in rainy conditions and went down 35 ft. into a slope before breaking up into 2 pieces," tweeted Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

