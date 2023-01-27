Air India Peeing Incident: Hearing On Accused Shankar Mishra’s Bail Plea Adjourned Till January 30

A DELHI Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of Air India Peeing incident accused Sanjay Mishra, who urinated on a woman co-passenger on board a US-India flight. The court, while adjourning the hearing, cited the absence of the investigating officer. The court will now hear the bail plea of Sanjay Mishra on January 30.

Mishra had allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger in an inebriated state while they were both travelling from New York to New Delhi, on an Air India flight in business class. Other passengers on board that flight had to intervene to remove Mishra from the spot.

The court also noted that the counsel of the complainant was not provided with a copy of the bail plea. Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla had adjourned the matter after advocate Ankur Mahindro, representing the old lady, said that he was not given a copy of the bail plea.

"If the court is inclined to adjourn it then please grant me interim bail. This is not fair. It can't be a reason that the investigating officer is not here," Advocate Ramesh Gupta, representing Shankar Mishra said, as quoted by the news agency IANS. Gupta further asked that the matter be heard later the same day at 2:00 PM, but the court declined his request and adjourned.

Mishra had recently filed a fresh plea for regular bail on Wednesday. Earlier, his bail plea was denied by Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg. Garg had held that the alleged act of urinating on the woman is "utterly disgusting and repulsive" and the act itself “is sufficient to outrage the modesty of a woman”. Mishra’s judicial custody was extended for 14 days, on January 21.

Air India had claimed that it decided that this matter should be recorded as “a non-reportable in-flight incident for many reasons”. The woman, however, had alleged that the flight crew asked her to “negotiate” with the man when she clearly was not willing to talk to him.

(With agency inputs)