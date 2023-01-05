Air India 'Peeing' Incident: Delhi Police Issues Look Out Notice Against Culprit Shekhar Mishra

The airline has barred the accujavascript:void(0);sed from flying for thirty days.(ANI)

DELHI Police on Thursday wrote to the authority to issue a "look out" notice against Shekhar Mishra, who urinated on a passenger onboard a Delhi-bound Air India flight from New York. The Delhi police had to take this action as the accused is not joining the investigation, news agency ANI reported, quoting sources.

"Delhi Police has written to the authority concerned seeking to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Shekhar Mishra, who urinated on an elderly lady onboard Air India's JFK-Delhi flight on November 26, as he is not joining the police investigation," according to news agency ANI.

Mishra is a resident of Delhi and was on a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26, but the airline reported the incident to the police after a month. The airline reported it to the police on December 28.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday issued show-cause notices to the top officials, pilot, and crew of the flight. The regulatory body has termed the conduct of the airlines as "unprofessional."

"The conduct of the concerned airline appears to be unprofessional and has led to a systemic failure. Prima facie it lacks appreciation of regulatory obligations as described in applicable Aircraft Rules 1937, Civil Aviation Requirements on 'Handling of Unruly Passengers', Cabin Safety Circular, Air India Operations Manual, Air India Safety and Emergency Procedure Manual and Air India Quick Reference Handbook and is devoid of empathy," the DGCA said in a statement.

According to ANI sources, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed the airline to conduct an internal probe and submit a report.

The airline has barred the accused from flying for thirty days.

Another such incident was reported on December 6, 2022, on an Air India flight from Paris to Delhi, where a passenger "relieved himself" on the vacant seat and blanket of a fellow passenger. The airline said on Thursday that the accused was taken into custody by CISF personnel and was allowed to leave as "the victim and the accused reached an understanding."