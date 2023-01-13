Air India Pee-Gate: 'Lady Urinated On Herself,' Accused Shankar Mishra Tells Delhi Court

Shankar Mishra argued in court that he did not pee on the woman and she did it herself.

Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly lady on board an India-US flight in November last year, has claimed in court that he did not urinate on his co-passenger. He argued that the woman urinated on herself. A Delhi sessions court is hearing the matter of Mishra’s bail plea.

On Saturday, the sessions court rejected Delhi police’s application for police custody of the accused and instead put Mishra in a 14-day judicial remand. Mishra’s counsel had moved a bail plea with the court which was denied by the court on Wednesday.

During the hearing today, Mishra’s counsel had argued that his client is innocent and did not pee on the woman.

“The complainant woman's seat was blocked. It wasn’t possible for him (Mishra) to go there. The woman has a problem of incontinence. She urinated on herself. She is a Kathak dancer, 80% of kathak dancers have this issue,” he said, as qouted by ANI.

Earlier, during the bail hearing, Mishra’s counsel had made no reference to him being innocent. He had argued that his act "was not driven by sexual desire nor aimed at outraging the complainant's modesty".

“It is not impossible to go from one side of the flight to the other. Sorry, but I have travelled as well. Anybody from any row can come around and go to any seat," Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla said.

The judge also asked for a diagram of the flight seating, ANI reported.

The additional sessions judge today noted that the submissions made before it by the Delhi police had not been made before the magistrate and allowed them to again approach the magistrate with fresh pleas for police custody, if there is a need for it.

Delhi Police had opposed the bail plea of Shankar Mishra. They said, if he is let out on bail, he may influence the complainant. The public prosecutor, who was representing Delhi Police, today said that 164 statements of the complainant have been recorded along with several others and more statements are yet to be recorded soon.The Magistrate Court was also informed by the Delhi Police that it has moved a revision plea against the denial of police remand which is listed tomorrow.

