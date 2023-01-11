Air India 'Pee-Gate': Delhi Court Rejects Accused Shankar Mishra's Bail Plea

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday, January 11 dismissed the bail petition of Shankar Mishra, who had urinated on a co-passenger onboard an Air India flight after allegedly being under influence of alcohol.

The order in Delhi's court was passed by Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg after hearing the matter at length today. In its ruling, the court said, "The alleged act in itself is sufficient to outrage the modesty of any woman."

In today's hearing, bail was strongly opposed by both the State as well as the complainant, with the Court being told that Mishra was highly influential and likely to influence the course of the case if he were to be released.

During detailed arguments, appeared for Mishra, Advocate Manu Sharma submitted, "I couldn't control my drink but the unzipping was not for sexual desire. The complainant's case does not put him as a lustful man. The trial will take time but the man has been sacked from his job after these allegations. He is not at flight risk."

"My client has clearly and willingly participated in any inquiries related to the alleged event, with the intention to establish his innocence and will continue to act in this bona fide manner and assist the police in the investigation into this matter," submitted Adv Manu Sharma, lawyer of Shankar Mishra.

Meanwhile, the Public Prosecutor representing Delhi Police submits that 164 statements of the complainant have been recorded along with several others. More statements are yet to be recorded soon.

The Magistrate Court was also informed by the Delhi Police that, it has moved a revision plea against the denial of police remand which is listed tomorrow.

Delhi Police while opposing the bail plea of Shankar Mishra said that several crew members and others are yet to be examined. "Investigation at present on a nascent stage and accused can influence the complainant," said police.

Advocate Ankur Mahendru appeared for the complainant and also opposed the bail plea of Shankar Mishra submitted that the father of the accused is sending me messages and is deleting it. "He writes 'Karma will hit you back' and then deletes it," said Mahendru.

Shankar Mishra was arrested by Delhi police from Bengaluru on January 6, 2023. Mishra had allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman in an intoxicated condition in business class of an Air India flight on November 26 last year.

Delhi Police had registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India. The police registered an FIR under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi.