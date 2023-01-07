Air India Pee-Gate Accused Sent To Jail For 14 Days; How Delhi Police Caught Shankar Mishra

AFTER several attempts to nab Shankar Mishra, the person who allegedly urinated on an elderly woman while drunk on an Air India flight in November, the Delhi police finally caught him in Bengaluru late Friday night. He was apprehended from a homestay and brought to Delhi for questioning.

The police had issued an airport alert, tracked his movements using phone and digital footprints, and eventually apprehended him in Bengaluru.

According to NDTV, Mishra switched his phone off but was in contact with his friends via social media, and this was an opportunity for the cops to trace his location.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said to news agency PTI, "Accused Shankar Mishra in IGIA case has been arrested from Bengaluru by a Delhi Police team. He has been brought to Delhi, and further investigation into the case is in progress."

The Delhi Police had sought three days' police custody of Shankar Mishra. Meanwhile, the Patiala House court on Saturday sent him to 14-day judicial custody. The decision was taken after police alleged in court that Mishra was not cooperating with the probe.

The police registered an FIR under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act.

Wells Fargo, a financial services company based in the United States, also fired Mishra.

"Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them," the company said in a statement as quoted by news agency ANI.

The statement came after Delhi Police reached out to Wells Fargo to cooperate with investigations against the accused.

Amid the probe by the police, Air India has issued show cause notices to four of its cabin crew and one pilot .

Mishra is a resident of Delhi and was on a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26, but the airline reported the incident to the police after a month. The airline reported it to the police on December 28.