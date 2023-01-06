Air India Pee-Gate: Wells Fargo Sacks India VP Shankar Mishra For Urinating On Female Co-Passenger

SHANKAR Mishra, the Mumbai man who peed on an elderly female co-passenger onboard a New York-New Delhi flight in November last year, has been fired by his employer Wells Fargo, an American multinational financial services company with corporate headquarters in San Francisco, reported IANS.

Mishra was the Vice President of the India chapter of the US-based company.

"Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with the law enforcement agencies and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them," the company said in a statement issued on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is on the search for the accused who reportedly, has been constantly changing his location to evade arrest.

Delhi Police police teams have carried out raids in Mumbai and Bengaluru, where they questioned various persons, including the relatives of the accused.

"The police went to Mishra's home in Mumbai, but he was not there. They have got clues and are trying to trace him," said a source cited by IANS.

Mishra has been booked under Sections 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 294 (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), and 354 (intending to outrage modesty) of the Indian Penal Code as well as a section of the Aircraft Rules Act in a case registered at the IGI airport police station.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to Delhi Police, Air India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), demanding arrests in the recent incidents of drunk men urinating on women on flights.

"Recent incidents of drunk men urinating on women on flights are extremely disgusting and shameful. It is shocking to note that the accused haven't been arrested yet. Simply banning the person isn't enough. I am issuing notices to Delhi Police, DGCA and Air India in the matter," Maliwal said, as quoted by ANI said.

(With inputs from IANS)