Air India 'Pee-Gate': Shankar Mishra Who Peed On Woman Co-passenger Gets Bail

Shankar Mishra, who allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on board an Air India flight, was granted bail by Patiala House Court on Tuesday. Mishra was accused of peeing on an elderly woman in a drunken state on a flight from New York to New Delhi on November 26 last year. He was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 6 and was placed under judicial custody.

Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla on Monday reserved the order on Mishra's bail. The court noted that the witness brought by the investigation agency was not deposing in its favour, ANI reported. "There is a contradiction in the complainant's statement and Ila Benarjee's (Witness) statement," the court further noted.

Meanwhile, the advocate appearing for accused Shankar Mishra told the court that the complainant, after the incident, asked for reimbursement of the ticket and sought no action against the accused. "I am denied bail by Magistrate Court stating that my conduct was not satisfactory and the investigation was pending. But now police have examined other crew members and witnesses. The complainant asked for reimbursement of the ticket and sought no action against me," Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta submitted.

Appearing for Delhi Police, the public prosecutor opposed Shankar Mishra's bail plea and accused Mishra of not cooperating with the investigation.

"He urinated on a senior citizen. He didn't cooperate in the investigation. He had switched off all his mobile phones. Then we traced him through IMEI number. He defamed India, internationally," Public Prosecutor who appeared for Delhi Police submitted.

Earlier, on January 11, the Magistrate Court of Delhi's Patiala House Court dismissed the bail plea of Mishra and said the alleged act of the accused of relieving himself upon the complainant is utterly "disgusting and repulsive".

"The alleged act in itself is sufficient to outrage the modesty of any woman. Egregious conduct of the accused has shocked the civic consciousness and needs to be deprecated, said Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg.

Delhi Police had registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India. The police registered an FIR under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi.