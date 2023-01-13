Air India Pee-Gate: Kathak Dancer Denies Claims Of Urinating On Herself, Calls It 'Weirdest Reasoning'

SOON after Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman on board an Air India Flight from New York to New Delhi flight told that he did not commit offence but the complainant herself could have peed on her own seat, Padma Awardee Kathak dancer Shovana Narayan denied the claims.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, she said, "I do not agree with it at all, I think it is the weirdest reasoning that has ever been put forth. Any peeing or not peeing is not related to any vocation at all."

Delhi | I do not agree with it at all, I think it is the weirdest reasoning that has ever been put forth. Any peeing or not peeing is not related to any vocation at all: Padma Awardee Kathak dancer Shovana Narayan pic.twitter.com/QSu8MsURIc — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023

This came after Mishra's lawyer Ramesh Gupta on Friday submitted, "The complainant woman's seat was blocked. It wasn't possible for him (Mishra) to go there. The woman has a problem of incontinence. She urinated on herself. She is a Kathak dancer, 80 per cent of kathak dancers have this issue."

He also questioned the investigation of the Delhi Police and submitted that there must be someone else.

"She herself urinated. The seating system was such that no one could go to her seat. The passenger sitting behind the complainant did not make any such complaint," he added.

On this, Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla observed that "It is not impossible to go from one side of the flight to the other. Sorry, but I have travelled as well. Anybody from any row can come around and go to any seat."

After noting the submissions made before the session by the Delhi Police to investigate was the accused person was intoxicated before boarding the flight or not, the Additional Sessions Judge said, "The appeal doesn't seem to have been made before the magistrate court. It is not appropriate to decide on an order based on submissions not made before the magistrate. The ground seems to be widely worded and the magistrate can't be expected to apply his mind to all possible situations.

The Sessions court later granted liberty to Delhi Police to re-approach the Magistrate Court to seek police remand with fresh grounds, if needed.

On January 7, Mishra was sent to judicial custody by the Delhi's Patiala House Court.

(With inputs from ANI)