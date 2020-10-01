Earlier in August, contingents of senior officials of Air India, security officers, and senior government officials had left for United States to accept the delivery of the SESF or VVIP aircraft Air India One.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The wait for the addition of new aircraft in India's own VVIP fleet is soon going to over as the first of the two VVIP Air India One aircraft for President, Prime Minister and Vice President will be arriving in India on Thursday. According to news agency ANI, the aircraft will arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi today.

"The Special Extra Section Flight (SESF) aircraft for country's VVIP is arriving today at Delhi's International Airport," news agency ANI quoted sources in the government as saying. Earlier in August, contingents of senior officials of Air India, security officers, and senior government officials had left for United States to accept the delivery of the SESF or VVIP aircraft Air India One.

The two Boeing-777-300ER aircraft purchased for the President, Vice President and the Prime Minister of India are almost ready. These two new aircraft will be used to fly the Prime Minister, President and Vice President, which will be flown by Air Force pilots.

Both these aircraft will be operated by Indian Air Force pilots. However, maintenance of both these new aircraft will be done by Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL). The VVIP aircraft was earlier scheduled to reach India in July but the coronavirus outbreak across the globe halted the operations.

Why the new Air India One VVIP Aircraft is special:

- Air India One is equipped with an advanced and secured communication system that allows availing audio and video communication functions mid-air without any worries of hacking or being taped. The VVIP aircraft B-777 is a replacement of wide-body aircraft Boeing B-747 jumbo aircraft whose call sign is Air India One.

- The interior design of the aircraft is very attractive, which was modified recently by Boeing, apart from other customisations.

- The aircraft has a big suit/cabin for the VVIP, a mini medical centre has also been set up in the aircraft. It also has a standard space for the press. The rear seats are of the Economy class category while the rest of the seats are Business class. B777 aircraft can fly over 17 hours continuously.

- Air India will receive the aircraft which will be later handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF). After that, the new aircraft will be de-registered and fresh registration SOP will be placed in the process because the VVIP aircraft will operate under IAF.

- Air India pilots will also be a part of the aircraft operating team until the IAF pilots gain expertise in handling the variant. Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) will take care of the maintenance of the aircraft. The new Boeing 777 aircraft for VVIPs guest is also equipped with advanced defence systems and will be operated fully by IAF pilots in due course of time.

- The colour of Air India Boeing 777 had been totally changed including changes to the design of the aircraft as per the recommendations and further approval by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Currently, the Prime Minister, President and Vice President of the country travel by Air India B747 aircraft. These planes used by the Prime Minister and other VVIP people are called Air India One. Officials said that B747 aircraft used by VVIP people including PM would now be used for commercial operations.

Posted By: Talib Khan