Air India In Trouble Over Stones In Food, This Comes After Infamous Peeing Scandal

Controversies do not seem to leave Air India, wherever the erstwhile national carrier goes. After coming under the radar of the aviation regulator for the infamous peeing scandal, this time around, the airline has found itself in troubled waters over a woman finding a piece of stone in the meal served to her by the carrier. Sarvapriya Sangwan took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the pictures of the meal, that had a stone in it, on board Air India flight 215.

"You don't need resources and money to ensure stone-free food Air India (@airindiain). This is what I received in my food served on flight AI 215 today. Crew member, Ms Jadon was informed. This kind of negligence is unacceptable," Sangwan said, tagging Air India with the Tweet.

This kind of negligence is unacceptable.

Her tweet triggered a fresh series of angry reactions on the site from various people who expressed their dissatisfaction with the Tata Group-owned airline blaming it for gross negligence. The fiasco comes at a time when questions are being raised about the services of the airline.

"Dear @TataCompanies :JRD Tata once set standards for the aviation industry. He built #AirIndia into a globally respected brand, before Govt took it over. Now that you're back as owners, hitting new lows? Is there no corporate oversight? How do you manage #PeeGate, and now this," wrote a Twitter user.

"God bless. You could have ended up with broken tooth too. @airindiainis having worst workmanship lately," commented another.

While another person wrote, "While Airindia was supposed to compete with the best in airlines industry, it is competing with Indian railways it seems."

Air India has however responded to Sangwan’s tweet.

Dear Ma'am, this is concerning and we're taking this up immediately with our Catering team. Please allow us some time to get back. We appreciate you brining this to our notice. — Air India (@airindiain) January 8, 2023

The Wells Fargo India VP, who had recently urinated on an old lady while intoxicated on an India-US flight, has been detained by the Delhi police from Bengaluru and has been brought back to New Delhi. Mishra was fired by his company after his name cropped up in media reports.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on January 8 had admitted, while reacting to the airline’s handling of the matter, that Air India's response to a drunk flyer urinating on a woman should have been swifter.