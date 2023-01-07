Air India Grounds Pilot, Crew Over Urinating Incident; Accused Shankar Mishra Held From Benguluru

Meanwhile, the accused Shankar Mishra has also been arrested by the Delhi police today from Bengaluru. (ANI Image)

AIR INDIA on Saturday announced that it has grounded and issued show cause notice to four crew members and one of the two pilots who were on duty on the controversial Air India flight between New York and Delhi in which Mumbai-based Shankar Mishra urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger. The Delhi police today questioned both pilots and some crew members of the flight regarding the incident.

The Tata group-owned airline has faced criticism from India's aviation regulator following an incident on a Nov. 26 flight in which a male passenger, while apparently inebriated, urinated on a female co-passenger. A second similar incident occurred last month on a flight from Paris to Delhi. "Air India acknowledges that it could have handled these matters better, both in the air and on the ground and is committed to taking action," he said.

The decision followed the questioning of three Air India pilots on Saturday at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport police station over the probe in connection with the urination incident. On Friday, the Delhi Police summoned the pilots and crew members of Air India flight 201 to join the probe and record their statements.

"In the instance of the incident onboard AI102 operating between New York and Delhi on 26 Nov 2022, four cabin crew and one pilot have been issued show cause notices and de-rostered pending investigation," Air India CEO-MD Campbell Wilson said.

"Internal investigations into whether there were lapses by other staff are ongoing on aspects including the service of alcohol on flight, incident handling, complaint registration on board and grievance handling," he added.

Meawnhile, the accused Shankar Mishra has also been arrested by the Delhi police today from Bengaluru. He will be produced in the Patiala House Court in the afternoon. He has been booked under Sections 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 354 (intending to outrage modesty) of the IPC as well as a section of the Aircraft Rules Act.

The incident occurred on November 26, 2022, while the FIR was registered on January 4. Mishra was arrested on Friday night from Bengaluru and has also been terminated as the Vice President of the India chapter of US-based financial services company Wells Fargo.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday stated that Air India at first glance appeared to have not complied with provisions related to the handling of an unruly passenger onboard.

The DGCA notices came after the airline told the regulator that its staff had not complained about the Mumbai businessman who allegedly urinated on a female passenger on a New York-Delhi flight AI 102 flight of November 26, 2022, to law enforcement, as the aggrieved lady had "rescinded" an initial request for action after the two "appeared" to have sorted out the issue.

