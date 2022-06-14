New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for not allowing its passengers to board despite having valid tickets.

"To say the least, it is a matter of serious concern and unacceptable. In the specific cases detailed in the show cause notice, after going through AI submissions, as part of enforcement action, the competent authority has levied a penalty of Rs 10 Lakh. In addition, the airline has been advised to immediately put the systems in place to resolve the issue failing which further action shall be taken by DGCA,” the aviation watchdog said in a statement today.

However, the DGCA mentioned that the compensation could be spared in case the airline would be able to arrange an alternate flight for the said passenger within an hour.

“In the case of Air India -- where the regulation is not being followed --a show cause notice was issued to the Airline and also a personal hearing was afforded. It appears that the airline does not have a policy in this regard and is not paying any compensation to hapless passengers, whose numbers can be anybody’s guess,” the DGCA further stated.

DGCA has recently imposed a series of fines including a fine of Rs 10 lakh charged to Vistara in June 2022 for violating takeoff and landing clearance by giving the authority to do so to first officers without conducting any training. Earlier the regulatory also slapped Indigo with a fine of Rs 5 lakh for denying boarding to a specially-abled child.

Meanwhile, in order to encourage a significant section of its employees to voluntarily retire, Air India recently reduced the eligibility age from 55 to 40 and announced a cash incentive. Ever since the Tata Group took control of Air India, the airline’s chairman N Chandrasekaran has refined the top management of the airline, bringing in senior and middle-level executives who have worked in other companies of the Tata group.

Posted By: Anushka Vats