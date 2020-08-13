A five-member probe panel has been formed to inquire into the circumstances that led to Air India Express plane crash in Kerala's Kozhikode airport last week.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A five-member probe panel has been formed to inquire into the circumstances that led to Air India Express plane crash in Kerala's Kozhikode airport last week. In a statement, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Boardsaid, "The investigator-in-charge will complete its inquiry and submit the report to AAIB, India, preferably within five months from the date of the issue of this order." Captain S S Chahar, a former designated examiner on B737NG (aircraft), will be the investigator-in-charge to inquire into the circumstances of the August 8 accident.

He will be assisted by four other investigators, the AAIB said. An Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rains on August 7 evening. The narrow-body B737 plane fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into pieces, killing 18 people, including both pilots.

Meanwhile, Air India Express said on Thursday that a total of 92 passengers injured in the plane crash in Kozhikode have been discharged from hospitals after "obtaining complete fitness".

Seven passengers were discharged from various hospitals in Kozhikode between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, the airline indicated.

It had said on Wednesday morning that a total of 85 injured passengers have been discharged.

