Kozhikode | Jagran News Desk: The death toll in the Air India Express plane crash in Kozhikode climbed to 18 Saturday morning as one more passenger succumbed to the injuries. The plane, which was reportedly operating under the Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate Indians stranded in the Gulf countries, skidded off the runway during landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below, breaking into two pieces.

The incident, which led to the death of 18 people -- including the pilot and co-pilot, happened at 7.41 pm at the Kozhikode airport. The officials informed that there were 184 passengers including 10 infants, 2 pilots and 4 cabin crew on board the aircraft during the time of the saddening incident. "No fire was reported at the time of landing," the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement while adding that a probe has been ordered.

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday announced an interim relief of Rs 10 lakh for each of those who died in the Air India Express crash at the Karipur airport here. Singh also announced Rs 2 lakh each for those who have suffered serious injuries and Rs 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries. This is over and above all the other compensations, which might be forthcoming from different agencies, insurance of the aircraft etc, he said.

He also said that it was too early to compare Kerala plane tragedy with Mangaluru accident. He was addressing a press conference in Kozhikode where a plane crash on Friday evening left 18 people dead and several others injured. The minister said that a conclusion cannot be reached before the probe begins into the crash.

“Tabletop is everywhere. It is true it poses some challenges to the pilot. We can wait for the outcome of the probe. We learnt the lesson from Mangaluru mishap and it is too early to compare with the mishap that happened 10 years ago,” the minister said after taking stock of the situation at the crash site on Saturday morning.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the next of kin of each passenger who died in the crash.

Here are ten things you need to know about the Air India plane crash in Kerala:

* The Air India flight was operating under the 'Vande Bharat' mission to bring home Indian nationals amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The plane tried to land twice at the airport amid heavy rainfall but skidded off and fell into a gorge 35 feet below, leading to the death of 18 people. The pilot-in-command Captain Deepak Sathe and his co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar were among those who died, said officials.

* The authorities have also discovered the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) or the black box from the aircraft. Floorboard is now being cut to retrieve Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR). These will be brought to Delhi for further investigation.

* Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has informed that 127 people were injured in the incident and have been admitted to hospitals while others have been released. “Our task would have been much more difficult if the plane had caught fire. I am going to the airport,” he said.

* The Centre has also dispatched two investigation teams of Air India and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to probe the incident. The Centre has also informed that it is in touch with local authorities and providing assistance in rescue and relief operations.

* Throwing light on the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the plane after landing at Runway 10 continued moving to the end of the runway amid heavy rains and "fell down in the valley and broke into two pieces". "Air India Express IX-1344 Dubai to Calicut, visibility 2000 meter, heavy rain, after landing on Runway 10, continued running to the end of the runway and fell down in the valley and broke down into two pieces," the DGCA said in a statement.

* Taking cognizance of the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, assuring him all help and assistance from the Centre. "Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected," PM Modi tweeted.

* On the other hand, the Kerala Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has informed that two teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) are deployed at Kerala's Kozhikode. The team is equipped with first aid and electrical equipment, it informed, adding that fire and Rescue teams of two districts-- Kozhikode and Malappuram-- were also pressed into service.

* Meanwhile, several political leaders have expressed their grief and shock over the incident. Home Minister Amit Shah, who is admitted to hospital after getting positive for coronavirus, has said that he is distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, adding that he has instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations.

* President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu along with leaders from across the political spectrum have also expressed anguish over the Air India Express aircraft accident in Kozhikode.

* This mishap has brought back memories of the crash of Air India Express flight IX 812 on May 22, 2010 at Mangaluru International Airport. The flight from Dubai had overshot the runway and plunged down the cliff into a wooded valley, killing 158 people. The probe into the 2010 crash had found that the Captain misjudged the height while landing, resulting in the flight overshooting the runway located on a plateau.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma