Air India Express Flight With 145 Passengers, Crew Catches Fire At Muscat Airport; All Evacuated Safely

AT LEAST 145 passengers were evacuated from an Air India Express flight at Muscat airport in Oman on Wednesday after smoke was detected in engine no. 2 of the flight.

As per a report by the news agency IANS, an Air India Express flight B737 IX-442 MCT-COK (Muscat-Cochin) VT-AXZ witnessed smoke and fire in its engine number two at Muscat airport on Wednesday. The plane was carrying 145 passengers, including four infants, the officials said, adding that all of them were safe and no injuries have been reported.

Passengers evacuate Air India Express via slides - flight IX-442, (VT-AXZ)



Meanwhile, DGCA also informed about the incident mentioning that a relief flight will be arranged for the passengers.

"All passengers were safely evacuated after smoke was detected in engine no. 2 of Air India Express flight (to Cochin) on the runway at Muscat airport. Relief flight to be arranged. We will investigate the incident and also take appropriate action," said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a statement, as quoted by the news agency ANI.

While speaking about the same, Air India Express, in a statement, also informed that the engineering team of the airline is inspecting the aircraft and the passengers have been evacuated.

"The engineering team of the airline is inspecting the aircraft and the incident has been reported to DGCA. All passengers were safely evacuated and an alternate flight is being arranged to bring the passengers to Kochi," the statement said.

As per a report by the news agency IANS, people got scared after the smoke was detected in the engine of the plane. The aircraft is currently parked on the taxiway and further investigation into the matter is on.