Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Thiruvananthapuram Airport; All Passengers Safe

AN AIR India Express flight from Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram (Flight No. IX540) made an emergency landing at theThiruvananthapuram International Airport at 5.40 am on Sunday morning after a technical glitch was discovered in the aircraft's nose wheel. Following this, a full emergency was declared at the airport.

The Air India aircraft carrying 156 passengers onboard including crew made an emergency landing at the airport after the pilot of the aircraft urged the air traffic control unit for the landing. All the passengers are safe who were travelling in the aircraft.

Given the nature of the issue, the airport authorities responded swiftly by taking the necessary emergency measures. The plane reportedly made a safe landing after the runway was cleared for emergency landings, IANS reported citing a source familiar with the issue at the airport.

Following the immediate landing, the airport soon declared an ‘emergency’ and made all necessary arrangements at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport. All 156 passengers onboard the aircraft, were later towed away.

However, no flights were diverted due to the emergency landing, IANS reported citing airport sources. The Director General of Civil Aviation will initiate a probe into the incident.

(With Agency Inputs.)