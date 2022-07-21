Air India Dubai-Kochi Flight Diverted To Mumbai Due To 'Loss Of Pressure', Grounded By DGCA

An Air India (Dubai- Kochi) flight was diverted to Mumbai on Thursday due to low air pressure in the cabin, DGCA informed.

By Ashita Singh
Updated: Thu, 21 Jul 2022 08:03 PM IST
Minute Read
Air India Dubai-Kochi Flight Diverted To Mumbai Due To 'Loss Of Pressure', Grounded By DGCA

An Air India (Dubai- Kochi) flight was diverted to Mumbai on Thursday due to low air pressure in the cabin, DGCA informed. The Flight landed safely and two officers were appointed to carry out a preliminary investigation of the incident.

"An incident of low pressure was reported in Air India Boeing Fleet B787, Flight No. AI- 934 (Dubai-Cochin). The flight was diverted to Mumbai and it landed safely. Two senior officers of O/o DAS WR are assigned the task to carry out a preliminary investigation," said DGCA.

Soon after the incident, DGCA grounded the flight and off-rostered the crew."We are grounding the Air India Boeing Fleet B787 Aircraft and off-rostering the flight crew," said DGCA.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.