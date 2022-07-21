Air India Dubai-Kochi Flight Diverted To Mumbai Due To 'Loss Of Pressure', Grounded By DGCA

An Air India (Dubai- Kochi) flight was diverted to Mumbai on Thursday due to low air pressure in the cabin, DGCA informed. The Flight landed safely and two officers were appointed to carry out a preliminary investigation of the incident.

"An incident of low pressure was reported in Air India Boeing Fleet B787, Flight No. AI- 934 (Dubai-Cochin). The flight was diverted to Mumbai and it landed safely. Two senior officers of O/o DAS WR are assigned the task to carry out a preliminary investigation," said DGCA.

Soon after the incident, DGCA grounded the flight and off-rostered the crew."We are grounding the Air India Boeing Fleet B787 Aircraft and off-rostering the flight crew," said DGCA.