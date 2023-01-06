Air India CEO To Staff On Pee-Gate: 'Must Report It Even If Matter Is Settled'

AMID the controversy over the "urinating" incident by a passenger onboard an Air India flight, CEO of airlines Campbell Wilson has asked the staff to report any improper behaviour on aircraft to authorities at the earliest even if the concerned matter appears to have been resolved.

In an internal communication to the employees, the CEO referred to the recent incidents saying, "This week has, regrettably, been dominated by media headlines of which you are no-doubt familiar. The repulsion felt by the affected passenger is totally understandable and we share her distress,” he said.

Also Watch:

"Whilst the story is more complicated than has been reported, there are clearly some lessons we can and must learn. Most importantly is that, if an incident on our aircraft involves improper behaviour of such magnitude, we must report it to authorities at the earliest opportunity, even if we genuinely believe that the matter has been settled between the parties involved," the CEO added.

The CEO's direction to staff came after Air India, in response to DGCA's notice, said that they didn't report the "urinating" incident to authorities "as it seemed like the two had resolved the issue among themselves". A passenger, under the influence of liquor, in November urinated on a woman onboard the India-US Air India flight.

The FIR filed by Delhi police in the matter, however, quoted the woman saying she was forced to negotiate with the man in spite of her unwillingness. This experience left her even more disoriented, she said. The perpetrator has been identified as Shankar Mishra, a Mumbai-based businessman. The woman, in the FIR, said she had immediately approached the stewardess to raise her objection to the despicable act.

"I immediately got up to notify the stewardess of what had happened. My clothes, shoes and bag were soaked in urine. The bag contained my passport, travel documents and currency. The flight staff refused to touch them, sprayed my bag and shoes with disinfectant, and took me to the bathroom and gave me a set of airline pyjamas and socks,” the FIR reads, as quoted by ANI.

The crew of the flight gave her some clothes to change and made her sit in a small chair, even when business class seats were available at the time, she alleged. Soon after the flight crew informed her that the offender wanted to apologise, she responded by saying she “did not want to see his face” and wanted him arrested once the plane lands.

"However, the crew brought the offender before me against my wishes and we were made to sit opposite each other in the crew seats. I was stunned when he started crying and profusely apologising to me, begging me not to lodge a complaint against him because he is a family man and did not want his wife and child to be affected by this incident," the woman said in her complaint.

"In my already distraught state, I was further disoriented by being made to confront and negotiate with the perpetrator of the horrific incident in close quarters," the FIR stated.

Meanwhile, a Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against the accused in the Air India urination incident as he was not joining the investigation in the matter. A manhunt was also launched by the Delhi police on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)